Marvel taps local game developer Firaxis to create new tactical strategy game

SPARKS GLENCOE, Md. — Marvel Studios has a new game out that gives players the ability to create their own characters and interact with some of Marvel's best known actions heroes. That game was made right here in Maryland.

Firaxis Games in Sparks Glecone was approached by Marvel who asked them to create a new tactical strategy game. The local company jumped at the opportunity to add its voice to the Marvel Universe.

"Somebody said, you want to work for a game company? Who wouldn't?" said Steve Martin, Studio Head at Firaxis Games.

You walk around Firaxis Games up in Glencoe and one thing stands out.... Everyone all the way up to the studio head is a kid at heart!

"It was just an evolution of enjoying it from board games, and then growing up...or never growing up,"

"I really like the collaboration," said Joe WeinHoffer, Lead Designer for Marvel Midnight Suns.

And Weinhoffer takes that heart and creates magic.

"We have so many different disciplines coming together to make something truly unique and special" said Weinhoffer.

"One of the things that the individuals involved in gaming at Marvel enjoyed was a game we made, which was Excom."

So Marvel approached the Maryland based company with a challenge.

"They sought us out. And said, you know, we want you guys to create a tactical strategy game in the Marvel Universe and using our characters," Weinhoffer said.

"They basically asked us what story do we want to tell. And they left it up to us to kind of look through all of the past comics and stories and figure out what inspired us and what would be great. And that's how we settled on the Rise of the Midnight Suns," said Weinhoffer.

" A couple things came out very very early on where we knew we really wanted the player to be able to create their own Marvel hero and basically be their own character in the game. So we created and designed a new character called The Hunter," said Weinhoffer. "And then you get to both fight and live alongside all of these other famous you know, Marvel super heroes."

"When you sit down and you as the Hunter get to have a conversation with Tony Stark, or Peter Parker, said Weinhoffer.""That is up to the player to determine, you know, how will they respond."

"It's a story that players aren't familiar with from, you know the movies, the Marvel cinematic universe or from more of the modern tv shows," Weinhoffer said. "It's something new and different that they haven't seen before."

Firaxis is hoping to capitalize on their partnership with one of the biggest franchises in the world by creating a game that anyone with a heart for a Marvel superhero will love to play.

"We really are great strategy game makers. Having this partnership with Marvel is amazing because here was a way for us to hopefully approach a bigger audience," said Martin.

And just one last thing, for any of gamers out there that love Easter eggs.... there may be something you want to look out for.

"So Hulk is the last character that you unluck in the game and there is a very very, um subtle easter egg with one of his abilities that I'm curious if any fans will pick up on," Weinhoffer said.

The company is best known for Civilization and EXCOM, both gamer favorites.

Marvel Midnight Suns was released December 2 and according to the president has so far been a big hit.