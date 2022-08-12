Marshal: Discarded smoking material may have caused Forest Hill house fire

FOREST HILL, Md. — Discarded smoking material may have caused a house fire in Forest Hill.

Just before 7:30 Friday morning, crews were called to a townhouse the 300 block of Betty Court.

Two occupants had escaped the home by the time firefighters arrived.

The Fire Marshal's Office says the deck was first to catch fire, and it rapidly spread towards the roof and attic of the home.

It took about 20 minutes for 40 firefighters to gain control of the flames.

The fire left approximately 350,000.00 in damage.

A home next door also reportedly sustained extensive water damage.

Investigators said they cannot rule out discarded smoking material as the cause.