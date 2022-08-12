Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Marshal: Discarded smoking material may have caused Forest Hill house fire

Marshal: Discarded smoking material may have caused Forest Hill house fire
<i> Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company</i><br/><br/>
Marshal: Discarded smoking material may have caused Forest Hill house fire
Posted at 4:09 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 16:09:06-04

FOREST HILL, Md. — Discarded smoking material may have caused a house fire in Forest Hill.

Just before 7:30 Friday morning, crews were called to a townhouse the 300 block of Betty Court.

Two occupants had escaped the home by the time firefighters arrived.

The Fire Marshal's Office says the deck was first to catch fire, and it rapidly spread towards the roof and attic of the home.

It took about 20 minutes for 40 firefighters to gain control of the flames.

The fire left approximately 350,000.00 in damage.

A home next door also reportedly sustained extensive water damage.

Investigators said they cannot rule out discarded smoking material as the cause.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019