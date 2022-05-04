Maritime Republic holding annual .05k race with proceeds going to Anne Arundel County SPCA

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — There is a race coming up in Annapolis on Saturday, but you won't need to train too much.

The Maritime Republic of Eastport is having its annual .05k.

The race starts at the bridge on the Annapolis side and ends on the Eastport side.

If you jog, it would take you about two minutes.

This is the first time in two years they were able to have the race.

"I think you can see, anywhere out there that outdoor events are full, people are out, they're out walking in the streets, downtown annapolis, sidewalks are packed parking lots are full. People are ready to get out," said

It kicks off Saturday at the "Crack of noon" in Eastport.

As you can see, it's all for fun and the proceeds will go to the Anne Arundel County SPCA.

They have raised nearly a half a million dollars over the years.