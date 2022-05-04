Watch
Maritime Republic holding annual .05k race with proceeds going to Anne Arundel County SPCA

Posted at 6:06 PM, May 04, 2022
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — There is a race coming up in Annapolis on Saturday, but you won't need to train too much.

The Maritime Republic of Eastport is having its annual .05k.

The race starts at the bridge on the Annapolis side and ends on the Eastport side.

If you jog, it would take you about two minutes.

This is the first time in two years they were able to have the race.

It kicks off Saturday at the "Crack of noon" in Eastport.

As you can see, it's all for fun and the proceeds will go to the Anne Arundel County SPCA.

They have raised nearly a half a million dollars over the years.

