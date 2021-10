BALTIMORE — U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Private First Class Harold Hayden was welcomed to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on Tuesday in a solemn dignified transfer, nearly 78 years after he was killed in WWII.

Hayden was killed in action on November 22, 1943 during the Battle of Tarawa, in the Pacific.

The 19-year-old man was from Norwood, Ohio.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency positively identified his remains in March 2020. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery tomorrow.