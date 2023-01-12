Watch Now
Marilyn Mosby's counsel files motion to have January hearing under seal

WMAR Staff
Posted at 10:35 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 22:35:13-05

BALTIMORE — Marilyn Mosby's lawyers have filed a motion to present portions of the oral argument at the January 17 motions hearing under seal.

In the motion, it says parts of her oral argument may involve aspects of juror questionnaires and their responses, thus implicating Local Rule 204.

The motion goes on to say the disclosure of the questionnaires would be a violation of the Local Rule, but "out of an abundance of caution," Mosby's lawyers request her argument doesn't become public record.

Mosby is accused of withdrawing $90,000 from her city Deferred Compensation Plan under false pretenses and using it to buy vacation homes in Florida.

Prosecutors say that contradicts any notion that Mosby suffered financial harm during the pandemic, highlighting the $9,000 pay raise she received during that period.

