Marilyn Mosby speaks on the efforts of her office after closing big cases

BALTIMORE — Baltimore prosecutors say they've recently closed a lot of cases, including a high-profile one from last year.

Ephraim Gordon was shot and killed in May of last year.

The Israeli native was in Baltimore for his cousin's wedding when he was shot and killed during a robbery.

Three people were charged in that murder, including two who were minors at the time.

Yesterday, Omarian Anderson plead guilty to first degree murder in the case.

The 19-year-old is expected to spend 30 years in prison.

Today City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby applauded her team's work in that case, and in several others, saying they're getting convictions in 80 percent of the murder cases they prosecute.

She says today's news conference was a reminder to the public, her office is doing their jobs.

"Despite the fact that the courts have been closed for two years, I have dedicated prosecutors who are over whelmed with a bad case backlogs and underpaid, as has been described by the city human resources that get in here every single day and ensure that the trajectory of our city changes. They are only inspired by doing the work the work of justice for the citizens on behalf of the citizens of our city," said Mosby.

Other convictions include one for Cameron Silcott, who shot and killed an MTA bus driver in 2020.

Silcott will be sentenced Thursday.

He's expected to get a life sentence.