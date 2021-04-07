Watch
Marilyn Mosby says State Ethics Commission cleared her of any wrongdoing

Copyright Associated Press
Jose Luis Magana
<p>Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, left, arrives at Maryland Court of Appeals on Thursday, March 3, 2016, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in five cases related to the arrest and death of Freddie Gray. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)</p>
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 11:46:14-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Wednesday said the State Ethics Commission has cleared her of any wrongdoing, amid fallout from an Inspector General's report that accused her of traveling without proper authorization.

According to Mosby's office, the commission found that she actually over-reported the trips and was not required to disclose them in the first place.

As result, Mosby says the commission has asked her to amend her ethics forms and to also note the return of three gifts she received on trips that were intended to be auctioned (hair oil, CBD products, and candles valued at $263), after they were deemed unacceptable.

“Today, the State Ethics Commission has found what I knew all along- I have done nothing wrong. I will continue to ignore the incessant politically- motivated attempts to bring me down, and will continue to keep my focus on building a more fair and equitable justice system in the City of Baltimore.”

SEE ALSO: Federal prosecutors investigating Marilyn and Nick Mosby

Mosby and her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, remain under federal investigation over their taxes and businesses.

