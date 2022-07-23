Marilyn Mosby concedes Baltimore City State's Attorney race to Ivan Bates

BALTIMORE — Marilyn Mosby conceded the race for the Democratic nomination for Baltimore City State's Attorney to Ivan Bates on Saturday.

In a statement, Mosby says she called Bates Saturday morning, congratulating him on his victory and promising a "smooth and orderly" transition to the new administration.

Mosby finished in third, just shy of candidate Thiru Vignarajah by 418 votes.

"This morning I called Ivan Bates to congratulate him on his victory in the Democratic primary for Baltimore City State’s Attorney. My office is completely prepared to facilitate a smooth and orderly transition to the new administration."



"I am grateful to my family and my colleagues in the State’s Attorney’s office for their commitment to our city and all their hard work on behalf of the citizens of Baltimore. We have so much to be proud of and I am forever indebted to so many for their love, support, and partnership over these past eight years."



"The opportunity to serve this city and the strong resilient people of Baltimore is the greatest blessing of my life and I am forever appreciative." Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby

Vignarajah also congratulated Bates and thanked Mosby for her years of service.

My statement congratulating Mr. Bates on his victory: pic.twitter.com/6N6br47WPf — Thiru Vignarajah (@thiru4baltimore) July 23, 2022

Bates will face off against independent candidate, Roya Hanna, in November’s general election.