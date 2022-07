PASADENA, Md. — A Pasadena man was arrested after police found 25 marijuana plants, with a street value of more than $20,000, outside a home registered as a child-care center.

On July 14, police executed a search and seizure warrant and arrested 21-year-old Kyle Wilson.

The Narcotic Team found the weed following a complaint about possible drug activity in the 8100 block of Waterford Road in Pasadena.

The Office of Child Care Quality for the State of Maryland was made aware.