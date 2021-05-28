March death of Baltimore man ruled homicide, 31 years after he was shot

BALTIMORE — The medical examiner is ruling a 60-year-old Baltimore man's death in March a homicide, after he was shot more than three decades ago.

On February 2, 1990 a man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on Poplar Grove.

One of the men injured was then 29 year-old Robert Lee Jones.

At the time police arrested and charged Vincent Harvin as the gunman.

It wasn't until March 20 this year when Jones died. Two months later the medical examiner said his death was the result of being shot that day 31 years ago.

A short time later, a third victim, a 24 year-old male, walked into Sinai Hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hand.

The problem is prior to July of 1994, Baltimore City had a law in effect that prevented suspects from being charged with murder if the victim hadn't passed away with in a 366 day time frame.

Therefore, police say they are unable to add another murder charge on Harvin.