MARC suspends some train service between Baltimore and D.C. for two weeks

BALTIMORE — Passengers who rely on MARC train service between Baltimore and Washington D.C. will have to make some changes to their morning commute.

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) temporarily suspended service on some trains from Camden Yards for the next two weeks.

MDOT officials said CSX Transportation owns and operates trains on the Camden line and it continues to experience severe freight train congestion on that line, particularly between the Dorsey and Camden Yards stations.

MDOT posted a message on its website warning MARC Camden line riders of the temporary schedule changes for this week and next.

MDOT officials said CSX management needs the extra time to work on addressing the congestion issues.

The temporary MARC train schedule adjustments are in effect from mMonday, September 19th through Friday, September 30th.

The following trains affected by suspended service on the Camden line:

Train 841: the 5 a.m. departure from Camden Yards to Washington.



Train 840: the 6:32 a.m. departure from Washington to Camden Yards.



Train 857: the 5:20 p.m. departure from Camden Yards to Washington.



Train 858: the 6:55 p.m. departure from Washington to Camden Yards.

Also, note that Train 843, the 5:30 a.m. departure from Camden Yards will add a stop at Greenbelt. Train 852, the 4:43 p.m. departure from Washington to Camden Yards will resume operation.

MDOT advises riders to plan their daily commutes accordingly and consider alternatives ahead of time.

Some alternatives for Camden line customers include taking an MTA commuter bus.

MTA commuter bus routes 305, 315, 335, and 345 will honor all MARC tickets.

Commuters also can park at the BWI station and take the Penn line.

Commuters who do that should park at Garage 1 in order to get free parking. Commuters should hold onto their parking ticket there as they will need to show both it and a Camden line ticket to the cashier upon exiting the garage.

Drivers are advised not to park in Garage 2 as anyone who parks there will need to pay to exit.

A national rail strike was averted last week but if any of the rail unions fail to ratify their new contract this week, it would end up canceling all train service out of Camden yards.

Commuters can check other schedule changes here.

