MARC Penn Line service suspended due to police activity

BALTIMORE — UPDATE: Penn Line service has been restored and residual delays are expected.
ORIGINAL STORY:
According to the MTA, the Penn Line service remains suspended in both directions due to police activity near Seabrook Station.
There is currently no timeframe for restoration of service.
