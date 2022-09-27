Watch Now
MARC Penn Line service suspended due to police activity

Posted at 6:50 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 19:21:18-04

BALTIMORE  — UPDATE: Penn Line service has been restored and residual delays are expected.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to the MTA, the Penn Line service remains suspended in both directions due to police activity near Seabrook Station.

There is currently no timeframe for restoration of service.

