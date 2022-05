The MARC Penn Line Service has been suspended due to police activity in the area, according to MDOT MTA.

It's suspended between Odenton and Bowie Stations and currently, there is no estimated time for resumption of service thru this area.

Acela Train 2168 is also delayed departing Washington.

Anne Arundel County Fire says that a pedestrian was struck by a train.

We will update as more information comes in.