Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maple the hedgehog running for America's Favorite Pet

maple the hedgehog
America's Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom
maple the hedgehog
Posted at 4:26 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 04:26:34-04

HOWARD COUNTY — Maryland's own Maple the hedgehog is running to become America's favorite pet.

The adorable African Pygmy hedgehog is currently in second place in her group.

If she wins, she will receive $10,000 and be featured in InTouch Magazine.

Now this isn't Maple's first time in the spotlight, she was one of the finalist in this year's Cadbury bunny contest.

Maple says she should be America's favorite pet because despite her fierce looks, she enjoys visiting schools and attending events to prove that looks can be deceiving, and what really matters is what's on the inside.

Voting ends on September 1 at 10 p.m. You can cast your vote here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019