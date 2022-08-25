Maple the hedgehog running for America's Favorite Pet

HOWARD COUNTY — Maryland's own Maple the hedgehog is running to become America's favorite pet.

The adorable African Pygmy hedgehog is currently in second place in her group.

If she wins, she will receive $10,000 and be featured in InTouch Magazine.

Now this isn't Maple's first time in the spotlight, she was one of the finalist in this year's Cadbury bunny contest.

Maple says she should be America's favorite pet because despite her fierce looks, she enjoys visiting schools and attending events to prove that looks can be deceiving, and what really matters is what's on the inside.

Voting ends on September 1 at 10 p.m. You can cast your vote here.