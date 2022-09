BALTIMORE — A local hedgehog is close to winning the title of America's Favorite Pet.

Maple, the African Pygmy Hedgehog, is from Howard County. She's currently in first place in the competition. If she wins, she'll receive $10,000 and be featured in InTouch Magazine.

Maple joined the Good Morning Maryland team Friday as she waits to find out if she won.

