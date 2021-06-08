Watch
Man was arrested for sexual solicitation of a minor in Hanover, according to Maryland State Police

<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 10:48:39-04

HANOVER, Md. — On Monday, Maryland State Police arrested a man on charges because he solicited sex from an undercover trooper who was posing as a child over the Internet in Anne Arundel County.

According to a preliminary investigation, on Thursday, a trooper with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit was monitoring an online dating application while posing as a 14-year-old boy when 42-year-old Catalino Lopez Cordova initiated an online conversation with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter with the boy.

Cordova suggested meeting with whom he thought was the minor that day in Hanover. When he arrived at that location, which was at about 5:20 p.m., Maryland State Police and Anne Arundel County Police arrested him at the scene.

Cordova is being charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. He was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

