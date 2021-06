BALTIMORE — A man wanted in connection to two separate Baltimore City murders has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gerald Smith allegedly shot and killed 39 year-old Marvis Pollock on May 2 in the 2600 block of W. Fairmount Avenue.

Police say he struck again the next day when he fatally shot 30 year-old Brittaney Hayes-Smith in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace.

Smith has been extradited to Baltimore.

BPD Gerald Smith



It's unclear if the two cases are connected in any way.