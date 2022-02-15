Man wanted in connection to rape of a teen girl, attempted murder of another woman

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a man they say raped a 13-year-old girl in East Baltimore. Police also say he stabbed a 21-year-old woman twice over the span of three months.

According to police, on December 15, 2021, 20-year-old Marquise Henry Jr. raped a teen in East Baltimore. Five days later, police say he brutally stabbed a 21 year-old woman fourteen times in the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue.

She sustained damage to her liver, lung, neck and arms requiring surgery and ICU care.

In February, that same victim was assaulted again in the 100 block of Saint Paul Street where she suffered multiple stab wounds to her throat.

She is still recovering from her injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marquise Henry Jr. is urged to contact investigators 443-923-9800 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.