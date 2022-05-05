Watch
Man wanted for two Baltimore bank robberies

Baltimore Police
Steven Gregory Passero
Posted at 8:40 PM, May 04, 2022
BALTIMORE — Police are searching for a 57-year-old man believed to have robbed two banks in Baltimore.

Officers believe Steven Gregory Passero is responsible for robberies at the PNC Bank, on Boston Street, and the PNC Bank, on East Pratt Street.

There are arrest warrants issued for Passero for both robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Citywide Robbery investigators at 410-366-6341 or dial 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

