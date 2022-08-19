Man wanted for staying inside Giant Food store after closing, robbing employee

ODENTON, Md. — A man is wanted in Anne Arundel County for robbing an employee at the Giant Food in Odenton.

Anne Arundel County Police say the man stayed in the store after it closed and ambushed an employee near the store office.

He forced the employee to open the office and demanded cash.

The man left with an undetermined amount of money and the employee was not hurt.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.