Man wanted for sex trafficking in Las Vegas arrested in Linthicum, Md.

Posted at 4:44 PM, Apr 26, 2022
LINTHICUM, Md. — A 37-year-old man was arrested in Maryland for sex trafficking in Las Vegas.

Kevin Barnes, nicknamed "Choppa," has a large social media following which was used to recruit women to be sex workers, according to police.

He was wanted in Las Vegas and was arrested in Linthicum, Maryland.

Barnes was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of sex trafficking of an adult.

Police are asking anyone who was contacted by Barnes to be a sex worker or victim of sex trafficking, call 702-828-3455.

