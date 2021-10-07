Watch
Man wanted for robbing a bank in Westminster on Thursday afternoon

Westminster Police
Posted at 4:53 PM, Oct 07, 2021
WESTMINSTER, Md. — A man is wanted for robbing a bank in Westminster on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect robbed the Farmers and Merchant Bank on 275 Clifton Boulevard.

No weapon was displayed, and the suspect was last seen walking towards Woodward Road.

He's described as a white male, between 5'11 and 6 feet, with dark hair and a medium build. He was wearing a tan baseball-style hat, a blue facemask, a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect to contact Lieutenant Jeffrey Schuster at (410) 848-3846. Persons may also provide information anonymously via the tips line at (410) 857-8477. To send an anonymous tip via text message, text the keyword “TIPWPD” and your tip to 847411.

