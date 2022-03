BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for 28-year-old Davon Holmes who they say shot a person in October 2021.

Baltimore Police

According to police, following an argument with the 29-year-old man, Holmes shot the victim in the 5000 block of Queensberry Avenue.

Holmes is 6' 05" tall and weighs approximately 185 lbs.

Anyone who has seen and or knows the whereabouts of Davon Holmes is asked to call detectives at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911