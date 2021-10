BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a shooting from late Friday night.

Police say hospital staff called them after a man walked in around 10:30 suffering from a gun shot wound in the leg.

Officers say the 22 year old was shot on Venable Avenue.

They're still trying to figure out what exactly happened.

The man is expected to be ok.

This marks more than 530 non-fatal shootings in the city of Baltimore this year.