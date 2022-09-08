Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man walks across power lines to avoid police in Washington, D.C.

Man climbs electric wire to avoid police
powerlines.jpg
Posted at 8:49 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 20:49:09-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A man believed to have a gun attempted to escape police by walking across power lines in Northwest Washington, D.C.

The man stayed up on the power lines, turning it into a police barricade situation Wednesday afternoon at Georgia Avenue and Jefferson Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

According to WJLA, officers arrived to find a naked man walking from roof to roof. At some point, he ran into the house and put on clothes.

He then began walking along power lines and a large crowd formed.

WJLA said a nearby daycare was put on lockdown for several hours.

Police have not confirmed if the man actually had a gun or if shots were fired.

Police have an inflatable at the scene in case he falls, according to WJLA.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019