Man walks across power lines to avoid police in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A man believed to have a gun attempted to escape police by walking across power lines in Northwest Washington, D.C.

The man stayed up on the power lines, turning it into a police barricade situation Wednesday afternoon at Georgia Avenue and Jefferson Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

According to WJLA, officers arrived to find a naked man walking from roof to roof. At some point, he ran into the house and put on clothes.

He then began walking along power lines and a large crowd formed.

WJLA said a nearby daycare was put on lockdown for several hours.

Police have not confirmed if the man actually had a gun or if shots were fired.

Police have an inflatable at the scene in case he falls, according to WJLA.