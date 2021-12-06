Man walking down the street wounded in drive-by style shooting in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — Police say a gunman drove by and opened fire on a man walking down the street, over the weekend in Severn.

It happened Saturday, just after 7:30 p.m. in the area of Stillmeadows Drive and Stewarton Court.

The 25-year-old victim was struck once in the lower body, but is expected to survive.

He described the getaway car as a silver sedan.

Two parked vehicles were also hit and damaged by gunfire.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-6155, or the Tip Line at 140-222-4700.