Man treated and released after being shot in Columbia Monday night

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Police say a man was treated and released from the hospital after he was shot in a parking lot on Monday.

At around 11 p.m., police were called to the 5500 block of Cedar Lane for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find 20-year-old Kyjuan Jennings, of Columbia, nearby suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Jennings was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was treated and released.

Through an investigation, detectives believe that Jennings was alone in his vehicle in a parking lot when he was approached by suspects from another vehicle. The suspects fled after shooting Jennings. Police found evidence at the scene that multiple shots had been fired.

The motive is unknown at this time and there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.