Man threatens driver with knife after minor car collision in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — What began as a simple car crash turned into an assault.

Thursday afternoon, two pickup trucks were traveling on Mill Swamp Road by Muddy Creek Road. It's a two lane road with a small shoulder.

The two pickups caught each other's driver's sideview mirror. Then they did what they were supposed to do, pull over and get each others insurance.

"They get out of their trucks, presumably to exchange information, and during that interaction one of the males withdraws a knife and threatens the other driver. He gets back into his car and leaves the scene," said Marc Lamansky, Anne Arundel County Police.

Some people may feel it's only a knife, it's not that big of a deal, but police tell us it's a very big deal.

"It is a big deal. It's as serious as if someone had used a gun against them, a crow bar against them or what have you. It could have caused you serious bodily injury or death," said Lamansky.

The victim was not hurt but startled. Besides a first-degree assault charge, reckless endangerment and possibly traffic charges, the suspect could be charged with leaving the scene of an accident as well.

Police believe the suspect was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup. If you think you saw anything, Anne Arundel County Police would like to hear from you.