Man suing Princess Anne over alleged police assualt

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:03 AM, Sep 09, 2022
SOMERSET COUNTY — A 63-year-old man is suing a town on the eastern shore, and it's police department over what he says is police brutality.

On June 2020, Police were called to 63-year-old Don Hanna's home for a domestic incident in Princess Anne.

Hanna's attorney claims an officer smashed Hanna's head into the ground causing serious injuries to his face.

He was charged with assault and resisting arrest.

There is body camera video of the arrest.

There's a news conference scheduled for Friday at noon.

