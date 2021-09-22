Man suffers non-life threatening injuries in shooting; suspect turns himself in to police

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say the suspect who was responsible for a West Baltimore shooting turned himself in on August 28.

On August 26, at around 11:11 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Appleton Street where a 22-year-old man had been shot.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Shooting detectives that were investigated this incident quickly identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On August 28, the suspect, 23-year-old Steven Wilson, of the 1500 block of Appleton Street, turned himself in to police.

Wilson was interviewed and then transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with 1stDegree Attempted Murder.

He is currently being held without bail at Central Booking.