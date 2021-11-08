Man struck and killed by SUV while crossing the street in Whiteford

WHITEFORD, Md. — An SUV struck and killed a 68-year-old man trying to cross the street Monday morning in Whiteford.

Maryland State Police say Kenneth Mark Smithson was walking on Whiteford Road, just below the crest of a hill near Quarry Road, when he was hit by a Toyota Rav4.

The vehicle came from over the hill, and was apparently unable to brake in time to avoid running into Smithson.

Smithson was taken to Upper Chesapeake Hospital where he later died.

The driver remained on the scene. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.