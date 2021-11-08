Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man struck and killed by SUV while crossing the street in Whiteford

items.[0].image.alt
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 10:19 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 10:19:15-05

WHITEFORD, Md. — An SUV struck and killed a 68-year-old man trying to cross the street Monday morning in Whiteford.

Maryland State Police say Kenneth Mark Smithson was walking on Whiteford Road, just below the crest of a hill near Quarry Road, when he was hit by a Toyota Rav4.

The vehicle came from over the hill, and was apparently unable to brake in time to avoid running into Smithson.

Smithson was taken to Upper Chesapeake Hospital where he later died.

The driver remained on the scene. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019