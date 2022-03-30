Watch
Man struck and killed by car Tuesday night on Ritchie Hwy

Posted at 9:55 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 09:55:12-04

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 33-year-old Arnold man has died after being struck by a car Tuesday night.

Anne Arundel County Police initially received complaints about the man walking in the travel lanes of the 1200 block of Ritchie Highway.

By the time officers got on scene, they discovered a crash near the Severna Park Golf Center.

An investigation revealed the driver of a Nissan Versa hit the man, who was later identified as Eric Crawford.

Medics pronounced Crawford dead on scene. Police believe pedestrian error to be the primary cause of the crash.

