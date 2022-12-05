Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car

HANOVER, Md. — A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.

Anne Arundel County police said the theft happened at about 3 p.m. Dec. 2, at the casino on Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover.

The victim told police that a male took a voucher from the slot machine where he was gambling. The victim followed him outside and stood in front of the suspect's vehicle, trying to keep him from leaving.

The suspect then drove at the victim and pushed him out of the way with his vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male with brown hair and a beard, jean shorts, and a light-colored T-shirt.

Anyone with information should call (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.