Man steals city ambulance, says he suffered heart attack and needed to take himself to the hospital

BALTIMORE — Police have recovered a stolen Baltimore City ambulance shortly after it was taken overnight Monday.

It happened around 1:22am as medics were on an unrelated call inside a home in the 900 block of Seagull Avenue in the city's Cherry Hill neighborhood.

A 38-year-old man jumped into the unmanned ambulance which was left running with the keys in the ignition, and took off.

When medics returned outside to notice the ambulance missing they called police.

An officer found the ambulance in the area of Potee and South Hanover Street, and pulled the driver over.

He claimed to be having a heart attack and told officers that he took the ambulance to drive himself to the hospital.

In the end, officers determined the man did need medical help for other reasons and took him to a hospital under an emergency petition.

There was no damage to the ambulance.