Man possibly stabbed to death in Baltimore prison, officials investigate

BALTIMORE, md. — 33-year-old Shane Burton was found dead on Friday night at a Baltimore pretrial facility.

Detectives are treating his death as a homicide, and are awaiting official cause and manner of death from the State Medical Examiner.

Burton appeared to have been stabbed.

Several suspects have been identified.

Officers at the Maryland Reception Diagnostic and Classification Center on Greenmount Avenue found the victim Friday night and immediately called for medical assistance and began CPR. Burton died a short time later.

He was being held on assault and drug charges.

Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) is the lead investigative agency in the case, and is being assisted by the Maryland State Police Crime Lab and investigators.

No further information is available at this time.

