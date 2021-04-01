Menu

Man stabbed to death following dispute in September; suspect arrested & charged

Posted at 12:54 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 12:54:05-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police arrest and charge the suspect who stabbed 28-year-old James Brown to death almost 7 months ago.

On September 5, 2020, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Southern District officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Brooklyn Avenue to investigate a stabbing.

Once on location, they observed Brown suffering from stab wounds. Homicide investigators learned that he was murdered after a dispute in his home.

Through the course of their investigation, homicide detectives were able to identify a suspect.

On Wednesday, 22-year-old Jeramey Barron was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder for Brown's death.

Barron is currently being held in Central Booking without bail.

