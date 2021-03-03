Menu

Man shot Tuesday night in parking lot of Catonsville hotel

CATONSVILLE, Md. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Catonsville hotel.

Baltimore County Police were called just before 8:30 pm to the Ramada by Wyndham Baltimore West, in the 6400 block of Baltimore National Pike.

There, officers discovered the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Police haven't released information on a potential motive or suspects.

Anyone with information should call detective at 410-307-2020.

