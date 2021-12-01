Watch
Man shot overnight after refusing to give up belongings in apparent attempted robbery

WMAR
Posted at 1:03 PM, Dec 01, 2021
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police say a man was shot overnight after refusing to give up his belongings in an apparent attempted robbery.

It happened around 3:40am near Old Stage Road.

The victim told officers he was approached by a man in a gray sedan who demanded his property.

When he didn't comply the suspect allegedly got out and fired a gun at the victim, hitting him once in the lower torso.

The victim flagged someone down for a ride to the hospital, where he would later be met by police.

No arrests have been made thus far.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-222-6145 or the anonymous Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

