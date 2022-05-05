Watch
Man shot near Hippodrome Theatre

<p>Police lights</p>
Baltimore Police are investigating a Friday night Western Baltimore shooting
Posted at 3:39 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 03:39:24-04

BALTIMORE — A man is shot on a street near the Hippdrome Theatre.

Police were called to North Eutaw Street around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday night for reports of a shooting. At that time, there was a performance of "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations."

Investigators say several people approached a 25-year-old man and shot him. Officers found that man with gunshot wounds to his body. Officers used their trauma kits to stabilize the man and he was taken to the hospital.

No word on his condition this morning.

No arrests have been made in connection to that shooting.

