ABERDEEN, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting in Aberdeen.

The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive.

A 45-year-old man was found laying in the grass, near a parking lot, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Police believe the shooting to be targeted and there is no threat to the community,

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 443-567-7091.