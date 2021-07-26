Watch
Man shot & killed at a Rosedale Royal Farms early Monday morning

Shooting at Royal Farms in Rosedale
Posted at 7:42 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 07:42:59-04

ROSEDALE, Md. — A man was shot and killed early Monday morning at a Royal Farms in Rosedale, according to police.

Baltimore County homicide detectives found one man injured when they arrived to the Royal Farms in the 7900 block of Pulaski Highway. The individual had been shot.

He did not survive his injuries and detectives do not believe that he worked at the convenience store.

As Baltimore County homicide detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this murder, they are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

