Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in Fells Point.

It happened just after 1a.m. January 15th.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Thames Street for a shooting and found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives , at 410-396-2422. You can remain anonymous by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.