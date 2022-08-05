Man shot inside Baltimore label printing company

BALTIMORE — Police said a person was shot inside a label printing company Friday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.

Officers said responded shortly before 4 p.m. to MPI Label Systems, in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive.

A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. He is in serious condition, according to police.

Police said their preliminary investigation hows that a person came into the shop and fired shots and then took off.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was provided.

Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.