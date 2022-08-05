Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man shot inside Baltimore label printing company

baltimore police generic crime scene
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 7:23 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 19:23:35-04

BALTIMORE — Police said a person was shot inside a label printing company Friday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.

Officers said responded shortly before 4 p.m. to MPI Label Systems, in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive.

A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. He is in serious condition, according to police.

Police said their preliminary investigation hows that a person came into the shop and fired shots and then took off.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was provided.

Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019