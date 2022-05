SEVERN, Md. — A man from Severn was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening, said Anne Arundel County police.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 9 p.m. May 25. They didn't find a victim, but an area hospital reported that a man from Meade Village arrived at the emergency room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police believe the two incidents are related, and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.