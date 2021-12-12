Man shot in East Baltimore; crime scene covers two areas of city

BALTIMORE — A man was shot Sunday in East Baltimore with police investigating two separate crime scenes.

According to Baltimore police, at approximately 4:39 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Belair Road for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 29 year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot while in the 4200 block of Powell Avenue.

Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.