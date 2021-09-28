Man shot in 2019 dies over a year later; police say his death was ruled a homicide

BALTIMORE — A man that was shot in 2019 died of his injuries in 2021. Now, Baltimore Police confirm that his death was ruled a homicide.

On December 20, 2019, at around 1:43 a.m., patrol officers were called to the Unit block of South Eutaw Street to investigate a reported shooting. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting at the location.

A short time later, two victims arrived at area hospitals seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. The two victims were described as being a 25-year-old man, who was in critical condition, and a 30-year-old man, who was in stable condition.

Detectives subsequently arrested two men for 1st Degree Attempted Murder.

On April 2, 2021, 25-year-old Devin Kashawn Turner succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

On Monday, the Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, due to injuries that he sustained the 2019 shooting. At the time of his death, Turner was 27 years old.

If you have information regarding this investigation and wish to remain anonymous, please utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.