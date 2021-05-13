Man shot following an argument on Saturday; BPD arrest and charge suspect

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police arrest and charge the suspect that was involved in a shooting that happened in South Baltimore.

On Saturday, a 33-year-old man was shot in the ankle following an argument in the 1500 block of Russell Street. After being shot, the victim ran inside the Casino where he was able to get help and call the police.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Southern District shooting detectives interviewed the victim, pulled video footage and photographs from area cameras and were able to identify the suspect.

An arrest warrant was obtained and on Wednesday, at around 1:45 p.m., members of the Southern District Action Team arrested 20-year-old Blair Jones, of the 2900 block of Mallview Road, in the 2600 block of Patapsco Avenue.

Jones was charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder at Central Booking and is now waiting to see a court commissioner.