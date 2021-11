BALTIMORE — The suspect that's responsible for shooting a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged, according to Baltimore City Police.

Ronald Green, 36, of Baltimore, was arrested for a shooting that happened on February 5, in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Investigators believe Green shot the victim after an argument.

Detectives transported Green to Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged with attempted 1st degree murder.