Man shot following a verbal altercation in April; BPD arrest & charge suspect

BALTIMORE — Police have arrested the suspect who shot a man following an altercation in April in Northwest Baltimore.

On April 29, at a little before 6:55 p.m., following a verbal altercation, a 35-year-old man was shot in the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue. The suspect fled the scene as nearby officers, who heard the gunshots, drove into the block.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

Detectives gathered physical evidence, which led to them to the suspect's identity, and obtained an arrest warrant.

On Friday, at around 5:45 a.m., detectives arrested 38-year-old Dominic White at his home in the 1600 block of Wadsworth Way.

White was transported to the Northeast District, where he was interviewed by detectives and taken to Central Booking.

White has been charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder and is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.