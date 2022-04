BALTIMORE — A man was injured in a shooting after an apparent attempted armed robbery at a gas station in Northeast Baltimore.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of BelAir Road.

Officers located a man with a gunshot to his body. He is expected to be OK.

One person was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2444.